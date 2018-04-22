This Netflix hack is about to make choosing a film a whole lot easier

Who doesn't love a good Netflix binge?

The online streaming service has become a familiar part of everyday life and has revolutionised the way we spend our lazy Saturday nights in.

But with thousands of films and series to choose from, narrowing down what to watch can be a real chore.

Unless you know exactly what you're looking for, scrolling through endless pages of things you've already vetoed in your head can be quite annoying.

See, the algorithm used by the streaming service makes suggestions based on the user's watching habits, meaning we often see the same films popping up over and over again.

But what if you decide to switch it up and trade your usual Hugh Grant rom-com in for an action packed horror?

Well, this Netflix hack is about to make that transition a whole lot easier.

Simply copy this link into your browser: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX

Replace the XXXX with a number from this spreadsheet of codes, and voilà – genres for days!

We can't guarantee that this will solve the 'what do you want to watch?' argument, but hey, at least you'll have options.