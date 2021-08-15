You won’t believe how much it costs to be a bridesmaid

We can all admit we’ve daydreamed of being a bridesmaid one day.

Playing such a special part in your sister or best friend’s big day is the ultimate honour, however, it will set you back quite a lot of money.

Weddings are certainly a pricey affair, even for the regular guests. However, when it comes to the bridal party their big role in the wedding sees them spending an extortionate amount of money.

The Vow has conjured up just how much money the average bridesmaid is spending. Those of you with upcoming bridesmaids duties may want to close your eyes.

They revealed that the average bridesmaid spends a whopping €500.

24 percent of women involved in their study said they spend €500-€800, however, 17 percent admitted they have spent an eye-watering €1000 on the nuptials.

Others (8 percent) even admitted to spending over €1500 on their friend or family member’s big day. Ouch!

The bride and groom tend to look after the bridesmaid's outfit and all things beauty, but what’s really costing bridesmaids a small fortune is the little things.

Things like decorations for hen parties, alcohol, and engagement gifts are costing a pretty penny.

Being a bridesmaid may be a huge honour but you’d certainly want to start saving straight away if you’ve got a big wedding coming up.

It’ll cost a few bob, but there’s no doubt in our minds that it’ll be worth every penny.