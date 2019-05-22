This dating app is EXCLUSIVELY for people who went to private school

We've heard some pretty quirky methods in our time of finding a soul-mate, but this has to be the most elitist.

A dating app in Australia named Toffee Dating is exclusively for those who went to PRIVATE SCHOOL, and you can just imagine how posh the conversations get.

Sliding into DMs just got a lot more snobby…Tinder and Bumble clearly aren't upper class enough for these folks.

Toffee, a new dating app exclusively for private school alumni has caused a stir online. We got our hands on an extended cut of their vague launch ad #Tonightly pic.twitter.com/boNPW6eH6G — Tonightly (@tonightly) April 16, 2018

Lydia Davis, Co-creator of Toffee Dating, explained to 9Honey why the company brought the app from the UK to Australia. There's apparently a huge amount of privately educated people Down Under.

"In the UK, eight per cent of people are privately educated but in Australia that number is around 35 per cent. We felt that Australia would be the best place for us to roll out to first though as we were inundated with requests for us to launch there."

We have no words for this. Finding 'The One' is now about class, your education and economic background. Some app users must agree with the idea, seeing as it's lifted off the ground so quickly.

The website has some fairly divisive words to promote the Toffee beliefs and framework:

"Toffee is the world's first dating app for people who were privately educated. We set it up because we know people from similar backgrounds are more likely to stick together."

"Toffee connects the right people to help them find their match with our sophisticated matching algorithm taking care of all your dating homework."

An algorithm works to generate matches based on hobbies and likes, such as adventure, sport, nightlife, city life versus country life etc.

"The app has innovative personal interest and attributes 'sliders' where the user slides a cursor to show how much an interest in, for example, sport is important in their potential partner," the website continues.

"Secondly, whether it's a shared interest in horse racing or rugby, Toffee users can indicate which sporting and social events they are interested in or likely to attend, to further enhance the matching logic."

We're guessing it features a lot of chino-wearing polo players who love the conservative Tory party and probably got an overpaid job from their dad….

The hilarious ad for the app features ridiculously good-looking people (ugly folks don't go to private school, apparently) bonding over expensive champagne. They didn't stray too far from stereotypes, it would seem.

Feature image: comedy.co.uk