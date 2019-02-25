‘They grow up so fast’: Chrissy Teigen trolls John with baby photo

Social media queen Chrissy Teigen has once again renewed her crown with her latest baby photo series on Instagram, featuring baby Miles and…not-so-baby John Legend.

There's no doubt in anyone's minds that their nine-month-old baby boy Miles is the SPITTING IMAGE of John Legend.

Seriously, it's uncanny. Chrissy posted an image of Miles celebrating nine months of life, and then posted an identical picture featuring a grown-up John in a onesie, and we're gasping.

She captioned the initial picture on Instagram;"Nine months of this perfect", with a love heart and lion emoji. Cute.

She stepped it up in the next image, however, which shows John in a baby-gro celebrating a LOT more than nine months of life…

"Wow they grow up so fast," she wrote, with the hilarious post showing '482 months' old John in a matching position to Miles.

We learn a thing or two about John Legend in the post; his favourite bed-time lullaby is Say A Little Prayer, and his favourite bed-time story is the political news programme The Rachel Maddow Show. Very niche for a baby…

He doesn't like beets and bad grammar, and he loves music, peanut butter and his family. How pure.

Hilariously, Chrissy also included the amount of teeth he had, his height in inches, and his weight. The 40-year-old Ordinary People singer looks absolutely chuffed with himself either way, so that's a nice milestone right there.

Meanwhile, mum-of-two Chrissy was GUSH-ing about the latest addition to her family as she posted Mile's extra cute chalkboard.

Little Miles sat on the floor and detailed his likes and dislikes, and it's just the cutest. The statistics included his love for his sister Luna, toys, music and bath time.

Social media personality Chrissy and musician John welcomed their son Miles into the family last May, and also share two-year-old daughter Luna. What a fam, we aspire to be as legendary as this lot.

Feature image: Instagram/@chrissyteigen