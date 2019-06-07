The perfect Father’s Day gift guide for TV and film fanatic dads

Father's Day is almost here, which means two things: last minute gift shopping and a higher tolerance for dad jokes for one day only.

Whether it's your step-dad, a special father figure in your life or your parent, buying the right gift can be tricky to navigate but worth it for the results.

Is your Papa obsessed with fantasy themes like Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings? Or is he more of a Breaking Bad lad?

Image credit: Breaking Bad

From Peaky Blinders caps to Sherlock detective gear, here are some of our favourite gift ideas for TV and film franchise fanatics this Father's Day.

1. Men's Star Wars pyjamas

2. The Unofficial Game of Thrones cookbook

3. Breaking Bad: The complete DVD series

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot Speaker

5. By the order of the Peaky Blinders novelty shirt

6. Harry Potter polyjuice potion table lamp

7. Inside Black Mirror: Behind-the-scenes secrets

8. Hogwarts wristwatch

9. Viserion White Walker goblet

10. Avengers: Endgame Thanos gauntlet-shaped mug

11. Only Fools and Horses: The Peckham Archives by Rod Green.

An inside look at the iconic British sitcom.

12. I am SHERLOCKED: Cooking apron

13. The Walking Dead: Monopoly survival edition board game

14. 'Ah It's Yourself' Father Ted t-shirt

15. Star Wars 'Welcome to the Dark Side' doormat

16. Lord of the Rings Middle Earth map poster

17. Stranger Things notebook

18. Rick and Morty novelty Rick bathrobe

19. Dr Who varsity jacket

20. Marvel Thor: Ragnarok hammer key-ring

Happy Father's Day to all the film and TV show fanatics, we hope they enjoy all these gorgeous gifts and have a special fanboy day.

Feature image: Etsy