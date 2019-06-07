SHEmazing!
The perfect Father’s Day gift guide for TV and film fanatic dads

Father's Day is almost here, which means two things: last minute gift shopping and a higher tolerance for dad jokes for one day only.

Whether it's your step-dad, a special father figure in your life or your parent, buying the right gift can be tricky to navigate but worth it for the results.

Is your Papa obsessed with fantasy themes like Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings? Or is he more of a Breaking Bad lad?

Image credit: Breaking Bad

From Peaky Blinders caps to Sherlock detective gear, here are some of our favourite gift ideas for TV and film franchise fanatics this Father's Day.

1. Men's Star Wars pyjamas

Buy: Aldi
Price: €9.99

2. The Unofficial Game of Thrones cookbook

Buy: Rakuten Kobo
Price: €9.78 (excl. shipping)

 

3. Breaking Bad: The complete DVD series

Buy: Shop4ie.com
Price: €27.99

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot Speaker

Buy: Shop4ie.com
Price: €28.99

5. By the order of the Peaky Blinders novelty shirt

Buy: EMP.com
Price: €17.99

6. Harry Potter polyjuice potion table lamp

Buy: EMP.com
Price: €24.99

7. Inside Black Mirror: Behind-the-scenes secrets

Buy: A Good Read
Price: €15.03

8. Hogwarts wristwatch

Buy: EMP.ie
Price: €29.99

9. Viserion White Walker goblet

Buy: EMP.ie
Price: €39.99

10. Avengers: Endgame Thanos gauntlet-shaped mug

Buy: MenKind
Price: €13.56

11. Only Fools and Horses: The Peckham Archives by Rod Green.

An inside look at the iconic British sitcom.

Buy: Book Depository
Price: €22.87

12. I am SHERLOCKED: Cooking apron

Buy: Shirt City
Price: €26.98

13. The Walking Dead: Monopoly survival edition board game

Buy: Shop4ie.com
Price: €34.99

14. 'Ah It's Yourself' Father Ted t-shirt

Buy: Hairy Baby
Price: €24.99

15. Star Wars 'Welcome to the Dark Side' doormat

Buy: EMP.ie
Price: €18.99

16. Lord of the Rings Middle Earth map poster

Buy: EMP.ie
Price: €9.99

17. Stranger Things notebook

Buy: Fruugo
Price: €8.95

18. Rick and Morty novelty Rick bathrobe

Buy: EMP.ie
Price: €29.99

19. Dr Who varsity jacket

Buy: EMP.ie
Price: €45.94

20. Marvel Thor: Ragnarok hammer key-ring

Buy: EMP.ie
Price; €9.89

Happy Father's Day to all the film and TV show fanatics, we hope they enjoy all these gorgeous gifts and have a special fanboy day.

Feature image: Etsy

