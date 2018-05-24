HometoVote is trending on Twitter, and we’re honestly crying

Tomorrow, Ireland will hold a referendum on whether or not to repeal the eighth amendment of the constitution.

A YES vote will mean that that the amendment will be repealed, and Ireland's archaic abortion laws will be changed.

A NO vote will change nothing, and 12 women every day will still be forced to leave Ireland to source illegal abortions.

For me, it is a simple choice, and I will be voting YES, for the women of Ireland. My friends, my future children and grandchildren.

The exportation of our problems stops here.

And as a YES voter, I am far from alone.

Thousands of people are getting on planes and boats (irony is not lost on me) to travel home to vote in this history-making referendum.

These people are taking to social media to share their stories, using the hashtag #HomeToVote – and honestly, I'm emotional.

It's incredibly heartwarming to see so many Irish people making a crucial journey for the women of their nation.

Here are some of the best tweets we've seen:

Just collected eldest son from Dublin Airport. In 2015 Ireland gave him his right – the right to get married.

On Friday he’ll return the favour and vote to give women the right to make decisions about their own bodies. #Together4Yes #hometovote #soproud — Noeleen McHugh (@MchughNoeleen) May 23, 2018

My 22 yr old sister is flying #hometovote to Vote Yes. My 21 yr old sister is on a flight to NYC today. She sent her postal vote before she left. My 18 yr old brother joined the register to #VoteYes Young people want change and they are making damn sure it happens #RepealThe8th — Emma Zelda (@emmazelda0) May 24, 2018

Our son is boarding a flight in Berlin coming #hometovote ; his father is driving from Donegal to the airport to collect him. There are buses home but this feels the right thing to do – #YES for Irish woman #welcomehome #TogetherForYes — Denise Blake (@DeniseMcGBlake) May 24, 2018

Just a few of the Berlin crowd heading home today @ProChoiceBerlin #HomeToVote pic.twitter.com/HoCHyRrnPN — Hazel Nolan (@hazelnolan) May 24, 2018

Cost of flights from Hanoi to Dublin: 800 euro. Length of journey: 20 hours. Chance to #repealthe8th: PRICELESS. #hometovote #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/oROnKcBXcF — the cute hoor (@HoorayForNiamh) May 22, 2018