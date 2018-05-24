SHEmazing!
#HometoVote is trending on Twitter, and we’re honestly crying

Tomorrow, Ireland will hold a referendum on whether or not to repeal the eighth amendment of the constitution. 

A YES vote will mean that that the amendment will be repealed, and Ireland's archaic abortion laws will be changed. 

A NO vote will change nothing, and 12 women every day will still be forced to leave Ireland to source illegal abortions. 

For me, it is a simple choice, and I will be voting YES, for the women of Ireland. My friends, my future children and grandchildren. 

The exportation of our problems stops here. 

And as a YES voter, I am far from alone.

Thousands of people are getting on planes and boats (irony is not lost on me) to travel home to vote in this history-making referendum.

These people are taking to social media to share their stories, using the hashtag #HomeToVote – and honestly, I'm emotional.  

It's incredibly heartwarming to see so many Irish people making a crucial journey for the women of their nation. 

Here are some of the best tweets we've seen:

 

 

 

 

 

 

