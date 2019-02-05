Taylor Swift is skipping the Grammys and we’re SO UPSET

Taylor Swift has taken her fair share of time out of the spotlight, especially when it comes to awards ceremonies.

We CRAVE to see her perform, or even just to appear as her usual, dancing self. However, despite the fact that she's nominated for Best Vocal Album at the Grammys this year, the Reputation singer apparently WON'T attend.

Variety are claiming that both Swift and Maroon 5 won't be in attendance, though we think the general public will be more upset about Tay-Tay following Maroon 5's underwhelming Super Bowl half-time show.

Taylor is facing some stiff competition on the night, with some huge names in her category to win the Best Vocal Album gong.

Swift is up against Camila Cabelo for Camila, Kelly Clarkson for Meaning Of Life, Ariana Grande for Sweetener (YAS), Shawn Mendes' self-titled album and Pink's Beautiful Trauma. Look at all those INCREDIBLE gals. Plus Shawn.

We wish Taylor was performing, her Netflix Reputation tour show was INSANELY good, but after the VMAs back in 2009, we don't blame her for taking space from competition and drama. She's been absolutely slayin' the game this year.

In other Grammy news, K-pop sensations BTS will be presenting an award, much to the delight of their fans, and are up for a Grammy themselves.

Not much has been heard from the Album of the Year-nominated Drake; his fans are still wondering if the Toronto-born rapper will perform at or even attend the Grammys. He's ran into trouble before with awards ceremonies…

Confirmed performers so far include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Ricky Martin, Post Malone with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monae.

Grammy-winner Alicia Keys will be hosting the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10, we're super hungry for this drama; it's sure to be quite a show with Cardi B in attendance.

