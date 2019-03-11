Study says that women are giving blowjobs for too long and obvs

Dress it up whatever way you like, but giving head takes skill. Effort. Time.

It's not something that you can do half-arsed and it deffo ain't something you can do in matter of minutes.

Or so we thought.

When it comes to how long one spends going down on their guy, opinions differ.

According to this study, which surveyed 1,000 women and men, us ladies belive that blowjobs should last longer than men do.

Yep, you read that right – looks like we're just too generous.

Hey, as long as it's reciprocated.

Breaking it down, American women round it up to 11 minutes whereas Europeans gave the grand total as 9 minutes, 14 seconds.

Precise, ladies.

So lets delve deeper into the world of oral sex for guys – what are their thoughts on swallowing?

More than half of men don’t care if their partner swallows after oral sex and still report extremely satisfied with the blowjobs they’ve received.

Hardly shocking tbh.

It also seems that most lads don't even have to ask for it, with 60% of European and American women initiating blowjobs.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, when it comes to getting head or having sex, a lot of fellas would opt for the latter – 30% to be precise.

So what you can take away from this, is that next time you're getting intimate with your guy, just follow the rhythm rather than watching the minutes tick by on the clock.