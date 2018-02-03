Spice up your life: The Spice Girls are reuniting and Insta is living for it

Women of the 90s, it's time to dust off your platform runners and crop tops because Girl Power is back.

The Spice Girls have confirmed that they are working on new projects together for the future.

There is no word yet on what exactly these projects will be, but we're assuming that we could be rushing out to buy a Spice Girls single soon like it's 1996.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 2, 2018 at 10:49am PST

'The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together,' they said in a statement.

The news comes after all five of the girls were pictured together in some social media snaps.

Posh, Ginger, Baby, Scary and Sporty shared a group picture together on Instagram, and the nostalgia was real.

'We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls,' they said in a joint statement.

'We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.'