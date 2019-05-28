Spice Girls fans demand REFUND after sound issues plague concerts

The Spice Girls reunion tour has gotten off to a rocky start, to say the least.

The iconic 1990s girl-group performed at Croke Park last Friday, and Cardiff's Principality Stadium last night, and fans are slamming the sound problems and even demanding refunds.

The band's opening gig in Dublin was plagued with sound issues, with some fans in the crowd even walking out after they were unable to hear any of the songs or the commentary in between.

The #spicegirls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was. Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert pic.twitter.com/UnKsi3B4Wo — Louise Sullivan (@lousul) May 24, 2019

After Friday's gig, Spice Girl Mel B said she hoped the sound "will be much better" at their Cardiff concert, but seemingly the audio problems remained.

Many fans took to social media to vent their disappointment, describing the sound delays and feedback as atrocious.

@spicegirls how disappointing to spend money on a ticket to see you @principalitysta and the support act stole the show! Sound was pants! #shuttheroof #sackthesoundguys! #refundwanted — Kate Carr (@KateTurner87) May 27, 2019

"How disappointing to spend money on a ticket to see The Spice Girls and the support act stole the show!," wrote one Twitter user, Kate Carr.

Jess Glynne was brought in as the support act, and apparently the sound during her set had no issue.

Okay so @spicegirls was so much fun however the sound was atrocious and you could not hear what they actually said! So disappointing when you pay soo much for a once in a life time opportunity — (@LemonadeLifeox) May 27, 2019

"The Spice Girls was so much fun however the sound was atrocious and you could not hear what they actually said! So disappointing when you pay soo much for a once in a life time opportunity," wrote another Twitter user.

Not being able to hear their favourite 90's pop icons after paying huge prices for tickets left many people upset, understandably.

The four band-members (Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton) powered on with their set list of greatest hits despite the issues.

Too bad you can’t hear a thing. The sound is awful. Was perfect for Jess Glynn & is horrific now. Loads of people leaving. — Yvonne Rossiter (@msvonage) May 24, 2019

With fans paying almost €100 for tickets, it's easy to see why they became frustrated, to say the least.

Would like a refund after last nights spice girls concert in Cardiff. Awful sound, so bad that we left early. Have tried calling but have been cut off twice — Allison (@Allyrpowell) May 28, 2019

Others were unhappy when Cardiff's stadium roof was bizarrely left open, allowing the rain to come in.

The girl group will continue to perform 12 more concerts in the UK, but we hope they sort these technical difficulties out. At least some fans had a brilliant time, with some describing the experience as 'phenomenal'.

The Spice Girls are heading to Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol and will finish their tour at London's Wembley Stadium.

