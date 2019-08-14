Something sweet: Urban Decay are launching a NAKED Honey palette

Urban Decay is truly raining down blessings upon us by welcoming NAKED Honey to the world.

The 12-pan eyeshadow palette has a mixture of beautiful golden, brown and amber hues, in a range of glitters, mattes and shimmers. We cannot cope.

Legendary newly appointed queen of everything that moves; Lizzo, was first to break the exciting news about the latest NAKED palette.

The Juice singer gave us a glimpse of what the palette looks like in real life, modelling it in a stunning selfie that has us throwing money at Urban Decay.

The 12 shades have been designed to give a 'retro golden glow', which sounds like a sweet treat to us. Who doesn't love a good glow?

The beauty brand described the newbie as; "12 all-new, golden neutrals that include classic golds, warm ambers, and rich chocolate browns."

They added; "Reach for our go-to shade Amber (it practically glows), create the perfect hazy, smoked-out eye with Sting (warm brown matte), or get hooked on Honey (intense gold metallic) for the ultimate ’70s statement eye."

The palette will go on sale from September 13, 2019 at on Urban Decay's website, and will cost €45 (£42).

Feature image: Urban Decay/Instagram/@beautynewsofficial