Something sweet: Urban Decay are launching a NAKED Honey palette

Urban Decay is truly raining down blessings upon us by welcoming NAKED Honey to the world.

The 12-pan eyeshadow palette has a mixture of beautiful golden, brown and amber hues, in a range of glitters, mattes and shimmers. We cannot cope. 

The Juice singer gave us a glimpse of what the palette looks like in real life, modelling it in a stunning selfie that has us throwing money at Urban Decay.

The beauty brand described the newbie as; "12 all-new, golden neutrals that include classic golds, warm ambers, and rich chocolate browns." 

The palette will go on sale from September 13, 2019 at on Urban Decay's website, and will cost €45 (£42).

Feature image: Urban Decay/Instagram/@beautynewsofficial

