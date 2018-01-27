So, this is who actually set up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Playing matchmaker can be fun, but can you imagine how great it would feel to be the lucky person that set up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

All sorts of suggestions have been thrown out as to who the 'secret friend' is that Harry referred to in their first joint interview together, from fashion designer Misha Nonoo to Meghan's best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney.

However, E! News confirmed that cupid was Violet von Westenholz, a childhood friend of Harry's.

Picture via Instagram

33-year-old Violet is the daughter of Baron Piers von Westenholz, a former Olympic skier and a close friend of Prince Charles.

Violet has long been in Harry's close circle of friends, and even became his confidante when it came to romantic matters.

A source told E! News that Harry was having a difficult time meeting someone, despite feeling ready to start a new relationship.

Can you imagine if he popped up on Tinder? The scandal! So instead, Violet came to the rescue.

Violet and Meghan clicked when they met through the 33-year-old's PR work with Ralph Lauren.

Harry's bride-to-be was fitting in well with the high society set in London, and Violet thought the actress may just be the perfect woman for her childhood friend.

And she couldn't have been more right!