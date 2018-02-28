Sneachta: Twitter reacts to the coming of The Beast from the East

Us Irish don't really cope well with the extreme weather, now do we? (Hurricane Ophelia, we're looking at you)

As the country braces itself for heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures and treacherous conditions, courtesy of The Beast from the East, the Twitter folk of Ireland have done what they do best – made a complete joke out of the whole situation.

We're a gas bunch altogether!

The anticipation is palpable.

Fewer things more alive than a teachers’ WhatsApp group the hour before the #snowday email comes through. #sneachta #BeastFromTheEast — James Dargan Ward (@jdarganward) February 28, 2018

Priorities.

It's hard to argue with the facts.

Same, Grainne. Same.

I don’t want to sound ungrateful but I was expecting a lot more snow. #sneachta — Grainne Whelan (@GrainneWhelan) February 28, 2018

Jaysus is right…

Shorts. He's wearing shorts!

And let's not forget about bread gate 2018.