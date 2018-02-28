#Sneachta: Twitter reacts to the coming of The Beast from the East
Us Irish don't really cope well with the extreme weather, now do we? (Hurricane Ophelia, we're looking at you)
As the country braces itself for heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures and treacherous conditions, courtesy of The Beast from the East, the Twitter folk of Ireland have done what they do best – made a complete joke out of the whole situation.
We're a gas bunch altogether!
The anticipation is palpable.
Fewer things more alive than a teachers’ WhatsApp group the hour before the #snowday email comes through. #sneachta #BeastFromTheEast
— James Dargan Ward (@jdarganward) February 28, 2018
Priorities.
Little sister, straight to the point #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/Np83mgdhhx
— Kevin Clarke (@kevjclarke) February 28, 2018
It's hard to argue with the facts.
Good advice from Reddit #sneachta #snow pic.twitter.com/WSDOmekQQa
— Conor Lawler (@conorlawler) February 28, 2018
Same, Grainne. Same.
I don’t want to sound ungrateful but I was expecting a lot more snow. #sneachta
— Grainne Whelan (@GrainneWhelan) February 28, 2018
Jaysus is right…
@aaroadwatch @MetEireann Say no more! The Beast has arrived! #BeastFromTheEast #MetEireann #RSA #roadsafetyauthority pic.twitter.com/lNNcQYMBUG
— WTF Larry? (@FLAN316) February 28, 2018
Shorts. He's wearing shorts!
There’s always one. #beastfromtheeast pic.twitter.com/Ao9nSYcWn1
— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) February 28, 2018
And let's not forget about bread gate 2018.
Bread update, still stocked up in Tesco Cabra! #limitedmilk #sneachta pic.twitter.com/FELljUwxQF
— Niamh Brennan (@NBmindset) February 28, 2018
Just saw a fella in a hoodie dealing out slices of bread to teenagers on the corner of my estate #BeastFromTheEast
— Simon Murdoch (@Simon_Murdoch) February 28, 2018