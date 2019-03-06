Florist praised for thoughtful opt-out option on Mother’s Day emails

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. It is a day of love and celebration. It is a day where mums get to enjoy breakfast in bed, receive handmade cards covered in glitter and are gifted bunches of delightful blooms to show them how much they’re loved.

It is a day many of us look forward to, but we must remember that it isn’t easy for everyone. It is a day that causes major heartache and upset for people all around the world, for their own personal reasons.

Many have lost their mums, others have poor relationships with them. There are women who have spent their lives dreaming of becoming a mum only to have that dream cruelly snatched away from them.

Bloom & Wild have acknowledged just how difficult and emotional this holiday can be for people and what they’ve done for their customers is beyond admirable.

The florist offered customers the option to opt-out of receiving emails about Mother’s Day. They have sent a thoughtful email to their customers, including blogger Lottie L’Amour who shared a screenshot of their message.

The email read: ‘Want to opt-out of Mother's Day emails? No Problem. I wanted to get in touch as I know that Mother's Day can be a very sensitive time for some of us. So if you don't want us to send you any Mother's Day reminders this month, we won't. Just let us know by opting out here. Then we'll do the rest. And don't worry, if you opt out we'll still keep you up to date with everything else, like normal. Best wishes.’

Can we just talk about how fantastic @BloomandWild are at customer satisfaction? This email is so thoughtful – I don’t know of any brand that does this. I’ll always buy my flowers from them for this reason! pic.twitter.com/w6S0AEoEmy — Lottie (@Lottie_Lamour) March 3, 2019

Bloom & Wild have received heaps of praise for their kind gesture. They thanked everyone for the support: ‘We've been so overwhelmed by the positive response to our recent opt-out email. We just wanted to say thanks for all the kind words and we hope we can make things the tiniest bit easier for some at a tricky time.’

Fair play to Bloom & Wild for thinking of those who struggle with Mother’s Day.