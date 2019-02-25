Selma Blair walks red carpet with FIERCE cane after MS diagnosis

Actress Selma Blair has made her first red carpet appearance prior to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty following her Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

The 46-year-old actress wore a colourful green, pink, black and blue dress while carrying a custom embroidered cane to support her movement at the exclusive bash, and it brought her to tears.

Best known for her performances in Hellboy, Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, she looked absolutely radiant while wearing an ethereal dress made by fashion house Ralph and Russo.

The matching cape, choker necklace and black cane made her overall look truly stunning, but it was the emotion behind her cane that had audiences turning heads. She praised her friends for having created the stick for her.

She shared a picture of her friend making the gorgeous cane on Instagram, writing: "This is love. How did I get so lucky?"

"I wanted a special cane for Vanity Fair dinner. So… David Lyon went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then Tom Bachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. I can't thank these three enough. There are angels."

The film star revealed on Instagram in October that she'd been diagnosed with the debilitating disease last August, but had been experiencing symptoms for 15 years prior.

"I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges."

She continued; "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it."

MS can affect the brain and spinal cord, leading to problems with vision, muscle spasms and fatigue. The actress appeared visibly emotional last night as she made her way across the red carpet at the annual Vanity Fair soirée.

"It took a lot to come out here," she said, as the photographers cheered her. "When my life flashes before my eyes, I want this portrait by Mark Seliger to be front and centre," the 46-year-old as the caption to the gorgeous image.

Twitter fans have expressed huge admiration for Blair, for her raising vital awareness for MS in the entertainment industry. What a warrior, we love her lewk and that cane makes it even more special.

Feature image: Instagram/@selmablair