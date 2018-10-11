Screamfest: Buckle up to delve into an ocean of horror flims

If you think you're good with horror movies – think again.

Come and test out your creepy credentials at The Sugar Club on Halloween night.

Scary up and get your fright fix at the Kraken Screamfest, which is a fearsome film festival that isn't for the faint-hearted.

Buckle up and dive into the deepest darkest depths of the ocean to discover the myth and legend of The Kraken sea beast.

Hold on to your hats and if you get seasick, it's time to exit now, as your mystery exploration will plunge you into a sea of terror as you take in a classic horror film.



If you dare book a seat at their auditorium packed with gruesome ‘Horrors From The Deep’, you'll be watching movies chosen by real horror gurus.

But you can also do your bit by selecting the surprise feature film on the Kraken Rum Ireland social media channels by casting your vote for the most spine-tingling sea movie of all time.

As a Screamfest cinema-goer, you will enjoy a one-of-a-kind movie experience like no other – if you think you can handle it.

For those of us that just can't do make up – don't worry. Kraken Horror Parlour has you sorted with a freaky, sea-themed makeover before the movie begins – which will make top-notch Insta content.

Horror-seekers will also sample a spine-chilling selection of The Kraken Black Spiced Rum cocktails including The Perfect Storm signature cocktail, and tuck into hauntingly delicious cinema snacks, along with a few other dark and twisted surprises along the way.

Those who dare to face The Kraken can get their hands on a ticket at Ticket Tailor.

Tickets cost €20 and include two Kraken Rum cocktails. But beware, there will be a limited allocation available.

So if you think you're brave enough for a truly frightful Halloween, with some on-point make-up and delicious snacks and drinks – this will be one, not to miss.