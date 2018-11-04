Saved by the Bell is BACK (but not the way you think)

Any Saved by the Bell fans out there?

It was one of the TV shows I grew up with and like pretty much everyone else watching it, I had a massive crush on the blonde-haired boy next door – Zack Morris.

Well good news lads – you can now you can binge on a condensed version of the iconic ’90s sitcom on none other then Instagram.

The Instagram cuts the original episodes down to about four minutes and can be viewed on NBC’s IGTV page.

Hello, weekend plans.

These mini-episodes will follow the same story as the original, but in a more Instagram-friendly way.

This means that they're shorter, edited to fit a vertical screen, and have new animated graphics, texts, and pop-ups that appear during the episode.

The original show premiered in 1989 and ran until 1993. starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack), Mario Lopez (A.C.), Dustin Diamond (Screech), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie), Lark Voorhies (Lisa) and Dennis Haskins (Richard).

While the full episodes of the series are on Hulu and NBC.com, we are big fans of this Instagram version too.

Bayside High, we're heading back to you.