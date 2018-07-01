Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet to star in Little Women

Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan and Timotheé Chamalet will join forces again for a remake of one of the best novels.

The duo are set to star in Greta Gerwig's adaption of the beloved Louisa May Alcott book Little Women.

Variety reported that Meryl Streep, Emma Stone Florence Pugh will also join the Lady Bird actors in the remake.

Little Women follows the lives of the March sisters -Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy- and their mum during the Civil War. Their father is away at war and the family face many difficult times, but their sisterly bond helps them get through the highs and lows of teenage life.

The four sisters travel down different paths and soon realise that growing up isn’t as easy as they once thought it would be.

Saoirse Ronan recently gushed about her love for coming-of-age movies, so this will be the perfect fit for her.

She told RTÉ Entertainment about her love of movies similar to The Breakfast Club and Lady Bird.

“I loved things like Rebel Without a Cause and Dirty Dancing. Lots of films that, I suppose, were about a young person figuring out who they were in the world. That seemed to be what I was really drawn to,” Saoirse expressed.

There’s no doubt in our minds that Gerwig’s adaption of Little Women will win the hearts of fans across the globe, especially with such an impressive cast.

We cannot wait to hear more about it!

