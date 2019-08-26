Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolls Blake Lively on her birthday

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is famous for his wit, and his amusing banter with his gorgeous wife Blake Lively.

Seeing as it was her birthday yesterday, Reynolds knew it was the perfect time to share some less than photogenic images of the actress, who is pregnant with their third child.

Of course, even the most blurred photos he could find are still museum-worthy images of Blake, but the pair clearly haven't lost their knack for teasing each other.

Reynolds captioned the post with a simple; "Happy Birthday, Blake Lively", sharing 10 photos of the star which ranged from close-ups to blurred candids.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld joked in the comments, “There are no bad pictures of Blake Lively, and Happy Birthday.”

The couple wed in 2012, and announced in May that they were expecting their third child while at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

The pair make sure that neither of them are working on a movie at the same time as the other person, in order to keep their family together.

The actress stepped out wearing a yellow dress which showed off her growing baby bump. Reynolds and Lively are already parents to 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez.

The family consist of two little girls, but Reynolds isn't fussed about whether they'll eventually have a baby boy or not;

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be,” he told PEOPLE back in 2016.

Feature image: Instagram/@helenegup