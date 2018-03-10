RUDE! Women who wear heavy makeup are not seen as leaders

Well, this is the most sexist thing we've heard in a while.

A new Abertay University study has claimed that women with ‘heavy’ make-up are less likely to be seen as good leaders.

The study showed participants various face-pairs of women, one with make-up applied for a night out and one without.

They were asked to choose which one of the two faces they felt would make a better leader – and they chose less makeup.

The results revealed that both men and women viewed women more negatively as a leader if she was wearing more of makeup.

Jesus lads, is nothing sacred?

Dr Christopher Watkins of Abertay’s School of Psychology led the study.

He discussed the results, claiming that: “This research follows previous work in this area, which suggests that wearing makeup enhances how dominant a woman looks."

“While the previous findings suggest that we are inclined to show some deference to a woman with a good looking face, our new research suggests that makeup does not enhance a woman’s dominance by benefiting how we evaluate her in a leadership role.

“This work is a good example of the diverse and interesting research ongoing within the Division of Psychology.”

Yeah, doesn't make it any less annoying though.

Anyway, if you need us, we'll be the women smothered in makeup ruling the world.

K, bye.