ALDI’s Cooler Coat Has Ice-Pop Holders and We’re Not Joking

There are two types of people in Ireland this summer. Those who pack the cool bag, the umbrella, the suncream and a light jacket every time they leave the house — and those who have somehow figured out a way to combine all of the above into one questionable but deeply genius garment. ALDI, bless them, has just catered firmly to the second type.

The supermarket has launched the Cooler Coat — a limited-edition piece of outerwear that is genuinely made from cooler bag material and honestly? It might be the most Irish product ever conceived.

What exactly is the Cooler Coat?

Think of it as the Swiss Army knife of summer dressing, if the Swiss Army knife had been designed specifically for a bank holiday weekend in Lahinch. The Cooler Coat comes loaded with hidden ice-pack pockets, ice-pop holders, a rosé chiller pouch and — our personal favourite — dedicated sausage pockets for keeping your BBQ essentials at the ready. There’s also an emergency umbrella holster, which no self-respecting Irish mammy is going to argue with.

It’s practical. It’s unhinged. It’s somehow both of those things at once.

To mark the launch, ALDI brand ambassadors Tadhg and Derry Fleming took to the streets of Dublin in matching Cooler Coats, drawing crowds and causing the kind of mild public bewilderment that only the best Specialbuys can produce.

Tadhg Fleming had plenty to say about the whole affair: “ALDI’s Cooler Coat might be the greatest invention of the summer. I put it on and suddenly I’m equipped for every possible Irish weather situation at once. Derry’s already off testing his in the frozen aisle like it’s a survival mission, which honestly says it all. I’d wear it everywhere this summer, BBQs, festivals, even just standing in the Specialbuys aisle feeling smug. It’s ridiculous in the best way and I’m fully committed to it.”

Why mums across Ireland will get this immediately

If you’ve ever stood at a school sports day in 22-degree heat, jacket tied around your waist, cool bag in one hand and an ice pop in the other while trying to cheer for the right child — you will understand the vision here. This coat is essentially what happens when someone actually listened.

The rosé chiller pouch alone could change the entire dynamic of a summer BBQ. No more hovering near the cool box hoping nobody notices you’re refilling your glass every twelve minutes. No more warm wine from a plastic cup because the ice melted an hour ago. The coat is the cool box now. We’re genuinely a little emotional about it.

It’s also worth noting that the sausage pockets are not a metaphor. They are real pockets. For sausages. ALDI has done something here and we think it deserves to be acknowledged.

How to get your hands on one

The Cooler Coat is limited edition, so it’s not something you’ll just stumble across on a Tuesday afternoon shop. But ALDI is giving one lucky person the chance to win their very own — and the competition closes tomorrow, 29th May, so you’ll need to be quick.

To enter, head to @ALDI_Ireland on Instagram and comment on the competition post, tagging a friend who you reckon needs a Cooler Coat in their life this summer. Full terms and conditions are available on the ALDI Ireland website.

Tag your most prepared friend, your most chaotic friend or the one who always shows up to a BBQ empty-handed. Any way you look at it, someone’s summer is about to get considerably more organised.