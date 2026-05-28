Your Motivation Is All Over The Map And Here’s Why

One minute you’re smashing your to-do list like the productivity queen you are, the next you’re doom-scrolling TikTok at 2pm wondering where your life went wrong. Sound familiar?

If your motivation feels like it’s playing a never-ending game of snakes and ladders lately, you’re absolutely not alone. Between hustle culture telling us we should be “grinding” 24/7 and Instagram feeds full of people seemingly crushing life, it’s no wonder we’re all feeling a bit mental about our productivity levels.

The truth? Your scattered motivation isn’t a personal failing – it’s actually completely normal. Let’s break down why your drive feels more like a temperamental teenager than the steady engine you’d hoped for.

The Hustle Culture Hangover Is Real

We’ve been fed so many motivation myths over the past few years that our brains are basically suffering from productivity poisoning. You know the drill: “Rise and grind,” “Sleep when you’re dead,” “If you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backwards.”

Honestly, it’s exhausting just thinking about it.

The problem with this always-on mentality is that it completely ignores how human brains actually work. We’re not machines designed to operate at peak performance every single day. We have natural energy cycles, hormonal fluctuations, and sometimes we just need a break.

Yet somehow we’ve convinced ourselves that any dip in motivation means we’re lazy or lacking willpower. Spoiler alert: that’s complete rubbish.

Social Media Is Messing With Your Head

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room – social media. Your Instagram feed is basically a highlight reel of everyone’s most motivated moments, served up with a side of “5am morning routine” and “I meal-prepped for the entire week” content.

But here’s what those posts don’t show you: the days when that same person spent three hours in bed scrolling their phone, ate cereal for dinner, or had a complete meltdown in the Tesco car park.

When you’re constantly comparing your behind-the-scenes to everyone else’s highlight reel, of course your motivation feels wobbly. You’re measuring yourself against an impossible standard that literally doesn’t exist.

Your Brain Is Just Being A Brain

Science time! Your motivation levels are actually controlled by complex neurochemical processes that fluctuate throughout the day, week, and month. Dopamine (your brain’s reward chemical) naturally rises and falls, which means some days you’ll feel like conquering the world, and others you’ll struggle to conquer getting dressed.

For women, hormonal changes throughout your cycle can massively impact energy and motivation levels. During the luteal phase (roughly two weeks before your period), many women experience what researchers call “cognitive fog” and decreased motivation. It’s not in your head – it’s literally in your hormones.

Add in factors like sleep quality, stress levels, nutrition, and general life chaos, and it’s actually remarkable that any of us manage to stay motivated at all.

The Sunday Scaries Are Universal

That sinking feeling you get around 6pm on Sunday? The one where you suddenly remember all the things you meant to do over the weekend but didn’t, and start panicking about the week ahead? Yeah, that’s not just you.

The Sunday scaries are so common there’s actual research about them. It’s your brain’s way of processing the transition from weekend mode to work mode, combined with a healthy dose of FOMO about your “wasted” weekend.

But here’s the thing – rest isn’t wasted time. Scrolling mindlessly, watching Netflix in your pyjamas, or doing absolutely nothing productive are all valid ways to recharge your batteries.

Working With Your Natural Rhythm

Instead of fighting against your motivation dips, what if you started working with them? Revolutionary concept, we know.

Pay attention to when you naturally feel most energetic and motivated. Are you a morning person who crashes after lunch? Do you get a second wind around 7pm? Use these patterns to your advantage.

Schedule your most challenging tasks during your peak energy hours, and save the easier stuff for when your motivation is running on fumes. Give yourself permission to have low-energy days without the guilt trip.

The 3pm “What Am I Doing?” Crisis

That mid-afternoon moment when you suddenly question every life choice you’ve ever made? It’s basically a rite of passage at this point. Your blood sugar is probably dipping, your cortisol levels are shifting, and your brain is naturally hitting a lull.

Instead of spiralling into an existential crisis, try going for a quick walk, having a snack, or doing something that makes you laugh. Sometimes the best thing you can do for your motivation is to stop trying so hard to be motivated.

Your motivation doesn’t need to be consistent to be valid. Some days you’ll be unstoppable, others you’ll be a beautiful disaster – and both are perfectly fine. Now excuse us while we go embrace our chaotic energy and maybe actually finish that to-do list. Or not. We’ll see how we feel in an hour.