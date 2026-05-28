Galway’s Seán Fitzgerald is already a Love Island 2026 favourite

Look, we all have our guilty pleasures. For some of us it’s a sneaky biscuit after the kids are in bed. For others it’s Love Island at full volume once the house goes quiet. And this summer, there’s a very good reason for Irish fans to be paying extra attention to the villa.

Galway man Seán Fitzgerald has officially joined the Love Island 2026 cast, and he’s already got bookmakers sitting up and taking notice. Ladbrokes have him priced at 8/1 to win the show outright, making him one of the early favourites heading into the new series.

From the GAA pitch to the villa

Seán isn’t just any contestant. The Galway native is a teacher and GAA footballer who stepped away from his county football panel this summer before being confirmed in the Love Island lineup. It’s the kind of backstory that writes itself, really — swapping the dressing room for a villa full of neon lights and very questionable sunglasses choices.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes put it well: “Seán ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald has swapped the pitch for the villa, and it looks like Love Island glory could be heading to Galway this summer!”

He’s already generating serious buzz online, with Irish fans rallying behind him quickly. Whether you’re a Love Island devotee or someone who only watches it because your sister won’t stop texting about it, Seán is shaping up to be the one to watch.

How does the rest of the lineup look?

For those of you who like to have a little flutter alongside your viewing, here’s how Ladbrokes currently has things stacked up for the 2026 series:

Top Female:

Robyn – 6/1

Ellie – 7/1

Jasmine – 7/1

Lola – 8/1

Mica – 10/1

Top Male:

Aidan – 7/1

Seán – 8/1

Lorenzo – 12/1

Samraj – 14/1

The one everyone will be rooting for

There’s always something a little bit special about watching an Irish contestant on Love Island. We can’t help ourselves — we’re invested from the first episode, texting cousins and group chats, doing full tactical analyses that we absolutely don’t apply to anything else in our lives.

Seán Fitzgerald sounds like the real deal. A teacher, a GAA man, a Galway lad giving up his summer in the name of television romance. We’re rooting for him. Obviously.

Love Island 2026 starts next week on Virgin Media and ITV, and if you haven’t already warned your household that the remote is off limits come showtime, now would be a good moment to have that conversation.