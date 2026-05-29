Centra’s New Loyalty App Is Rewarding You for Your Daily Coffee Run

If your local Centra is already part of your daily routine — the coffee before the school run, the chicken fillet roll grabbed in a desperate lunchtime moment — then the brand’s new loyalty app is about to make that habit feel a lot more rewarding.

Centra has officially launched My Centra, a new app designed to give customers real, everyday value just for doing what they were already doing anyway. Think exclusive member pricing, bundle deals and a free Frank & Honest coffee the moment you download it. Not bad for thirty seconds of your time.

What’s actually on offer

The headline perk is simple: download the My Centra app before 1st July and you’ll get a free Frank & Honest coffee in-store. For anyone whose morning genuinely does not function without one, that’s the deal done right there.

Beyond the welcome gift, the app includes a Chicken Fillet Roll and a drink for €5 — available until 1st July — which, given what everything costs these days, feels like a proper win. There’s also exclusive member pricing on selected products when you scan in-store, meaning you’re quietly saving a little more with every visit without having to think about it.

Heather Murphy, Centra’s Retail Marketing Manager, put it well: “At Centra, we see the loyalty of Irish customers in all the little things across all our stores: the familiar faces, the favourite orders, and the moments that become part of people’s daily routines. It’s something we truly value. That’s why we’ve launched My Centra, a new app built around one simple idea: loyalty that loves you back.”

The viral twist you didn’t see coming

To mark the launch, Centra has leaned into the cultural conversation around loyalty in a fairly unexpected way. Dallas-based actress and comedian Theresa Rowley went viral earlier this year after a very public whirlwind romance with an Irish man came to an abrupt end — his loyalty, it turned out, left quite a lot to be desired. The story struck a chord, tapping into a wider conversation about modern dating and whether anyone is actually sticking around for the long haul anymore.

Centra is flying Theresa back to Ireland to give the nation a chance to restore her faith — not with grand gestures, but with the kind of consistent, reliable loyalty the brand is built on. In partnership with Your Friend, My Friend, Centra will host an in-person singles event with Theresa as the VIP guest of honour.

The event takes place on 11th June at 7pm at Old Fashioned Sam’s in Dublin, giving Irish singles the chance to meet, connect and maybe prove that we can do better on the loyalty front.

Why it actually makes sense for busy lives

The genius of a loyalty app like this is that it works around your life rather than asking you to change it. You’re already stopping into Centra. You’re already buying the coffee and the roll. The app just means you get something back for it — member prices, exclusive deals, the odd free treat — without having to clip a single paper coupon or remember a loyalty card number.

For anyone managing a household, a school schedule and approximately forty-seven other things at once, the less friction the better. Download it once, scan it when you’re in, save a bit of money. That’s the whole idea.

The My Centra app is available to download now at centra.ie/app.