Roz Purcell talks social media, WellGood, & the definition of beauty

by Sarah Magliocco & Kate Brayden

Roz Purcell is leading tha charge when it comes to incorporating wellness – for the body, mind and planet – into her lifestyle.

The capability to create a life that places personal wellbeing, activity and the benefit of the environment makes the model and foodie the ideal ambassador for WellGood 2019.

WellGood – a free 21-day programme, featuring tips on nutrition, mindset, fitness and yoga designed to help the nation improve their overall health and fitness – kicked off this week, and you can sign up to join the programme here.

Ahead of the healthy living launch, we caught up with Roz to get her feedback on all the things can can impact your wellbeing in modern society:

What has drawn you towards WellFest specifically, and why is it different than any other health and fitness events?

Well, first of all, I've been to a lot of wellness events and what makes WellFest stand out is always the atmosphere and their luck with the weather. It was also the first of its kind in Ireland so it has had a huge following from the start and to see how it's grown is just fantastic.

Can you tell us more about the KBC & WellFest WellGood programme and your role in the programme?

The KBC WellGood programme is always amazing to be involved in. I get so much out of it as it's a fantastic way to get ready for the event and through my collaboration with the other ambassadors. I'm covering the food for the KBC WellGood programme so I have created easy recipes for everyone! There is something for you, whether you love a bit of meal prep, fancy a treat or love having friends around.

Your career encompasses a huge amount of variety, are there any other areas or industries which you’d like to break into?

Oh that’s a tough question!

My main passions are recipe developing and fitness but I guess one area I've never really tried, but I love, is photography. I shoot a lot of food and landscape but I would love to focus on it a bit more this year and maybe one day shoot my own cookbook!

How would you define ‘beauty’?

I understand for everyone this definition is very different but for me, my definition has definitely changed with age, I guess coming from an industry that was very much aesthetic focused you can get consumed by what you're told is beautiful in that world. But, once I grew up a bit, I realised more than ever beauty is defined by personality, confidence and warmth and it really has nothing to do with anything physical at all.

What is your advice to someone who has zero experience of fitness, diet and wellness but wants to start fresh with a healthier lifestyle?

Make small changes over periods of time, don't try to jump in all at once. Know the reason you're starting this and come back to that reason every time you think about just throwing in the towel.

How do you think wellness can aid mental health, and why do you think mental health issues in Ireland are on the rise?

Well, I'm no psychologist but speaking from my own experience it has a huge impact on me. I definitely feel better overall when I am eating well and exercising. Once again, I'm not an expert on this but my guess is that as a society we are just speaking about it more openly now. There have been some fantastic mental health ambassadors breaking the stigma to start the conversation, therefore it's not hidden like before.

How positive a light do you view social media with? Do you feel under constant pressure to keep updated with posts and blogging?

No, you can find the good and bad in anything. I choose to focus on the positive side to it. If I want to take breaks from it, I do without questioning. Everyone is far more aware that the majority of social media is a load of BS and not reality, so as long as you take it with a pinch of salt.

How did you begin your blogging career?

I started back about 7 years ago now, I think. At the start, I used my blog as a way of keeping recipes as I was finding that I had lost so many recipes without having a purpose to share them.

I also started Natural Born Feeder to share my own food and body struggles as it was during my blogging years I started to try to get help.

How would you begin a blogging career in 2019 versus when you first began?

Same way – if it's your passion that will show and grow and if you have values you'll last.

How adept at you at handling criticism and negative comments online?

I grew up modelling, I'm pretty good at taking criticism. No one likes negative comments but in this day and age, it's so easy for people to type mean things from the safety of their laptop.

I guess, depending on the comment you probably need to be able to distinguish if it's a fair comment because no one gets things right all the time, or if it's just someone being nasty for the sake of it.

What Irish social issues do you feel most connected to?

Well come on, that's a bit shitty to just pick one? I think as a woman I'm pretty good at multitasking and fighting for multiple issues. I speak more about climate change on my social channels as I discuss food waste and personal impact but that doesn't make me feel less connected to the homelessness crisis or fair healthcare.

How do you maintain an eco-friendly lifestyle, and do you think this type of lifestyle is niche or do you see a trend of food, wellness, health and beauty blogging moving towards being more environmental-focused?

It's great so many influencers are trying to seed it through.

However, it's really up to policymakers in Ireland to make it a priority and stop burying their heads in the landfill.

Last year Ireland ranked one of the worst performing countries in action on climate change in the EU, I think everyone should lobby their local TD's to make sure climate change is on their agenda.

You can sign up to make a lifestle change with WellGood 2019 here.