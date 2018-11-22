‘Really passionate’: Are Strictly’s Ashley and Giovanni a thing?

This years Strictly Come Dancing is full of swirling romance rumours – from Joe and Dianne to Lauren and AJ.

And now, there have been whispers about Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and pro dancer/total ride Giovanni Pernice.

Ashley, who is partnered with pro dancer Pasha Kovalev has commented on the alleged relationship.

She appeared on This Morning alongside Pasha when host Philip Schofield started asking questions.

The 37-year-old dismissed the rumours by insisting that she is ''single.''

She said, ''Giovanni and I are friends. Listen, I'm really, really focussed on the show. I'm really, really passionate about being here."

She continued, "It's about the dance for me, so…no, we are just friends."

Hmmmm.

Italian pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, who is dancing with former Steps star Faye Tozer, also spoke out about their potential relationship.

He was unimpressed, saying, "According to the press I change girlfriend every single day."

He continued, ''We are really good friends. She's a lovely person, but I'm single. I'm in Newcastle every single day, so there's no chance for me."

The pair first fuelled rumours when they went out for drinks together earlier this month.

However, Ashley did say that dating wasn't at the top of her list right now.

She said, "I'm so focused on the show right now. What happens after that, I don't know. The right guy will come along at the right time, I believe that."

Watch this space.

Strictly continues this Saturday on BBC One at 6:50pm.