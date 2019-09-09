‘There’s only 1 Ames’: Amy Hart releases Love Island audition tape

Amy Hart has shared her successful Love Island audition tape with her followers online, and it's…something.

The ex-air hostess surprised her fans by showing the reel which secured her spot on the ITV2 dating show on YouTube last night, which led to her coupling up with Curtis Pritchard before quitting the show.

The video shows Amy refer to herself as "the lovechild of Elton John and Gemma Collins", also describing herself as a third wheel and "the world's worst drunk texter" who is "too extra for my own good".

"I know I've got the hair, the teeth, the nails, the boobs but I'm not your run-of-the-mill Barbie girl," she added. "There's only one Ames."

The 26-year-old also mentions that all of her friends have "found their Mr Right and have their fairytale endings, and I think it's my time". She also describes her five years of pageant life.

Unfortunately, the show didn't lead to a fairytale ending for Amy, but she walked out with her head held high and earned thousands of fans for the value she had for her mental health.

Amy recently hit back at trolls who criticised her appearance online with an emotional Instagram message describing how upset her friends and family have been after reading vile comments.

She captioned the lengthy post; "To everyone who has taken time out of their day to point out my flaws – thank you. I know you probably think that the comments you make about my appearance don’t get read, well they do – and they hurt. Not just me, but my friends and family, too.

"I know it’s probably difficult to see me as a person when all you know about me is what you’ve seen on TV, online and when I pop up on your social media feed."

"To you, I’m probably just a picture or a video… but the reality is I’m just an ordinary girl from Worthing whose dreams are coming true," the reality star added.

"The vast majority of comments I receive are absolutely lovely – and I read them too…so thank you! I guess what I want to say is… just have a bit consideration when you’re leaving comments on people's posts – whether they have 1 follower or 1 million followers."

The star is taking action by heading into schools to speak about the impacts of trolling and online bullying, using her platform for good.

"To everyone who has taken time out of their day to point out my flaws – thank you," she said. "I have a mirror, I know what I look like – and I'm happy with it. But, like everyone, I have my insecurities."

YAS gal. Say what you want about Amy, but she stays true to herself 24 hours a day.

Feature image: Instagram/@amyhartxo