Quentin Tarantino has married his actress fiancée in Los Angeles

Renowned film director Quentin Tarantino has married his fiancée Daniella Pick in an intimate ceremony today in Los Angeles, PEOPLE has reported.

The happy couple have been engaged since July 2017, with Israeli news publication Haaretz being the first to announce the ceremony would be taking place.

The Israeli singer chose fashion designer Dana Harel to designed four white wedding dresses for Pick in the run up to her nuptials.

Just Married! Congrats Quentin Tarantino & Daniela Pick! pic.twitter.com/68q7GCfbwg — Quentin Tarantino Fan Club (@TarantinoFC) 29 November 2018

Pick and Tarantino first met in 2009 when the well-known director was promoting his film Inglorious Basterds in Israel. Pick announced their engagement last year through her Instagram, saying;

"'We're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL," she posted. "Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed."

Pick, 35, is the daughter of Svika Pick, an Israeli pop singer.

Pick shared photos of her lavish bridal shower on her Instagram, with the singer wearing a flower crown and frilly white gown, as well as the classic 'bride-to-be' sash in gold letters.

The 55-year-old director is scheduled to release Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his latest offering, in 2019.

The movie centres around the controversial antics of the Manson family murders of 1969, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.