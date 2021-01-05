Proven! Electric toothbrushes like Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush more effective than manual

Did you know that electric toothbrushes have recently been scientifically proven to be more effective in protecting your oral health?

According to a study conducted over the last ELEVEN year (!!!) electric toothbrushes clean teeth and gums much better than a manual toothbrush. Scientists found that electric toothbrush users have ‘healthier gums, less toot decay and also keep their teeth for longer’ than those who use a manual toothbrush.

The longest study of its kind, the Chief Executive of the Oral Health Foundation, Dr Nigel Carter OBE, believes this study backs up what smaller studies have previously suggested.

Dr Carter says: “Health experts have been speaking about the benefits of electric toothbrushes for many years. This latest piece of evidence is one of the strongest and clearest yet – electric toothbrushes are better for our oral health.

“Electric toothbrushes, especially those with heads that rotate in both directions, or 'oscillating' heads, are really effective at removing plaque. This helps keep tooth decay and gum disease at bay.

With only 49% of adults currently using electric toothbrushes, we have to ask – what are you waiting for?

Dr Carter reassures us that “given the advantages of electric toothbrushes, having one is an excellent investment and could really benefit the health of your mouth.”

Further findings from the Journal of Clinical Periodontology, found that electric toothbrushes resulted in 22% less gum recession and 18% less tooth decay over the 11-year period.

A firm favourite with customers worldwide, is the Sonic Toothbrush, which comes complete with a 2-minute timer and allows for a deeper clean with 3 speed settings with various amplitude ranges to suit every individual need. With a long-lasting battery and a protective travel case, the Sonic Toothbrush gently and effectively removes plaque and discolouration. The sonic toothbrush comes with an additional 3 brush heads and a protective travel case.

The Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush is a game changer for oral health. It uses professionally designed sonic technology which allows the gentle feel of a manual toothbrush, while achieving a deep clean effect. Efficient, high-frequency brush movements ensure both toothpaste and oxygen are delivered to even the most inaccessible places. The sonic toothbrush was designed with both efficiency and comfort in mind. It ensures an amazing clean and in turn, long term oral health.

The three speed settings cater for every kind of brusher, with the sensitive setting at 31,000 reps/min (Gentle Care), clean setting at 41,000 reps/min (Clean) and white setting at 48,000 reps/min (Intense Surface Stain Removal).

Retailing at €110, this toothbrush is an investment in your smile and long-term oral health, to keep your teeth squeaky clean!

