This cauliflower-sage gnocchi is the easy, delicious dinner you’ve been craving this week

Sometimes we hit midweek and all we want for dinner is something is super easy – but also delicious. We start off on Monday with such intentions of eating clean, so our fridge is full of veggies, but by midweek we're just craving something yummy. And this cauliflower butter gnocchi is the perfect amount of sinful and good for you, with its buttery sage sauce and light and healthy gnocchi.

Super simple to make and guaranteed to be a hit at your dinner table, this is one recipe we'll definitely be saving this recipe!

You'll need…

1 large head of cauliflower

200g plain flour

2 eggs

Parmesan

4 leaves of fresh sage

50g butter

Salt and pepper

Chop your head of cauliflower into 4 sections while waiting for water to boil in a saucepan. Place the cauliflower into the saucepan and boil until soft.

Place in a large bowl and use a masher to break the cauliflower down into a mash. Season with salt and pepper and crack in two eggs.

Sift in flour, and use your clean hands to mix the ingredients together to create a dough.

Scatter flour on a clean surface and knead out your dough before sectioning it into four pieces.

Roll out each section into a long, thick, rope-like shape and slice it into your gnocchi shapes, around 1 inch wide each.

Boil the gnocchi for 2-3 minutes in a saucepan, before straining and setting aside.

Melt your butter in a thick pan and allow your sage leaves to simmer in it for 2 minutes on a medium heat before adding in your gnocchi and stirring it to coat it for 5 minutes.

Serve with a sprinkling of coarse sea salt and a little grating of fresh parmesan.