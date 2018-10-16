Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen wedding snap

Princess Eugenie has shared a never-before-seen wedding snap and our hearts just can’t cope.

The gorgeous bride and husband Jack cuddled their bridesmaids and page boys in the beautiful shot that was taken at Kensington Palace.

The photo was taken by British photographer Alex Bramall. He said it was an “honour and a privilege" to capture Eugenie and Jack’s special day on camera.

Eugenie captioned the snap: “Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together.”

The lovebirds tied the knot on Friday, October 12. The star-studded wedding ceremony took place at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The pair shared a kiss on the steps of St. George’s Chapel after their touching ceremony.

The wedding was like something out of a fairytale. The groom couldn’t even hold back his tears when his darling wife entered the church.

Jack sobbed as Eugenie was escorted up the aisle by her dad the Duke of York.

Apparently, Jack said: “Oh… my heart… Oh, break my heart,” as Eugenie walked up the aisle.

Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows in front of celebrity friends and members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip were in attendance, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles and a host of celebrities.

Talk about relationship goals, am I right?