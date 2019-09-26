Congrats! Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Huge congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice who has just announced her engagement to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the joyous news in a statement this morning:

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month.”

Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are getting married! Buckingham Palace confirm that Edoardo proposed during a recent weekend trip to Italy and the wedding will take place in 2020 pic.twitter.com/nwqUHHGY5E — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 26, 2019

The couple’s wedding will take place in 2020.

Commenting on their joyous news, Beatrice and Edoardo said;

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice and Edoardo have been dating since 2018 and made their first public appearance in March 2019.

The lovebirds attended their first official royal family event together, the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in May 2019.