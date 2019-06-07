PrettyLittleThing’s Pride campaign flies every colour of the rainbow

Every since June began, we've been waiting in the shadows for the explosion of rainbows and glitter during Pride Month.

Mainly, we've been anticipating PrettyLittleThing's brand new Pride campaign, which pays homage to the LGBTQ+ community with a gorgeous line of clothes.

They're hoping to fly all colours of the rainbow this year, representing equality, love and acceptance through some epic threads.

#MyPride Happy Pride We’re flying all colours of the rainbow in honour of love, equality and acceptance with a collection to pay homage the LGBTQ+ community Never hide your pride, equality looks good on everyone https://t.co/eFOohlKBcg pic.twitter.com/hFUShCSGGF — (@OfficialPLT) June 3, 2019

The latest PrettyLittleThing campaign collaborates with some badass babes in fashion and social media: Jade Laurice, Mitchell, Julia Ofelia, Gothy, Alexander Ko, Leslie Sidora & Chloe Scantlebury.

The online retailer has gathered the ultimate gang of pride advocates, who each have their own #MyPride story to tell. Despite their race, sexuality and gender, they're loud and proud and we love them for it.

100 percent of the profits of the stylish campaign is going towards various registered Pride charities across the UK, which makes buying every gorgeous item of clothing even better.

Some of the PLT Pride advocates have opened up about why Pride is so special to them, from self-love and positivity to making bold political statements.

Down-to-earth make-up artist Mitch has a sunny personality that glows as bright as the glamour he creates;

“No matter where you come from, what you are, what you identify as, what you look like, we can all share the same love. For me, that’s what Pride is all about.”

Jade Laurice infuses style with substance, as an influencer and all-round badass babe. Her goal is to smash expectations of queer women and challenge your misconceptions;

“Pride is important to me because it is an event where my visibility and equality as a queer woman is prioritised and celebrated.

"Pride makes me feel empowered as an individual but also gives the LGBTQ community a platform where we can help the next generation.” YAS kween.

Julia Ofelia is a vibrant pansexual babe, with a Scorpio sting and zero time for intolerance in our heteronormative society;

“Pride reminds me that there is a huge community of beautiful and diverse people who do accept me for who I am.”

UK-based drag queen Gothy Kendoll from #hausofkendall spins serious tunes as a DJ and serves serious looks on his Instagram too, so the level of fierce is always sky-high.

Rumour has it the queen is appearing on the UK series of Drag Race, and we desperately hope the gossip is true. We'd love to see Gothy working the runway and winning lip sync battles.

“Working throughout the year within the gay community, I recognise that pride season is a time when we can truly celebrate who we are and how far we’ve come in recent years.”

The Pride collection is live as of this week on the PrettyLittleThing website, so wear your rainbow colours and don't let anyone hold you back.

Stand proud to support the LGBTQ+ community, and refuse to hide your pride. Equality is the greatest look of all.