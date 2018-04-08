Pixar fans, listen up! The Toy Story 4 release date has been revealed

Pixar fans, rejoice! Woody, Buzz, Mr. Potato Head, and co. will be returning to screens very soon as Toy Story 4 has been given an official release date.

The highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres on June 21, 2019.

It is understood that the movie will focus on the love story between Woody and Bo Beep- how adorable!

A post shared by Pixar Animation Studios (@pixar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 5:39pm PDT

The fourth installment of the much-loved franchise will be released nearly a decade after Toy Story 3 where fans waved goodbye to Andy as he embarked on his new life as a college student.

Many fans believed that we wouldn’t see Woody and co. on the big screen again, especially with the way Toy Story 3 ended, but it seems like the creators came up with a story that just had to be told.

Disney Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter told CNBC that they would never release a film unless the storyline was perfect.

He shared, “At Pixar and at Disney, we only make sequels if we come up with a story that's as good or better than the original.”

He added, “That's our rule. We don't do things just to print money.”

We may have to wait until next summer to see Toy Story 4, but fear not, Incredibles 2 will be released this summer, 14 years after the original movie was released.

We're all just big kids, really.