Twitter users share the brutal words that made them fall out of love

Love is one of the most pure and powerful human emotions.

On the one hand, falling in love can be one of the most magical experiences life has to offer. It's a feeling that has inspired some of history's greatest art, music and poetry and has the ability to turn even the most level-headed among us into doe-eyed, irrational, loved-up messes.

On the other hand however, falling out of love can be confusing, thought-provoking, and more often than not, absolutely brutal.

In an effort to learn more about this ever-changing and hugely complicated emotion, writer Arabelle Sicardi took to Twitter to ask her followers to share what exactly was said to make them fall out of love.

As expected, the responses were heartbreaking and eye-opening in equal measures.

Well, if that wasn't enough to completely shatter your hopes of a fairytale romance, we don;t know what will… 

In short, love is the worst. 

