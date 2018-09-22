This Handmaid’s Tale Halloween costume is causing backlash
As October 31st looms, ideas for Halloween costumes are gathering momentum.
Yet what we weren't (but probably should've been) prepared for was a sexy version of The Handmaid's Tale.
Oh, the irony.
Hours after Yandy put the "Brave Red Maiden Costume" on sale yesterday, the overwhelmingly negative social media backlash poured in.
You guys, @yandy is selling a “sexy handmaiden” costume and I think I’m going to be sick. They didn’t have one person there to say this might not be a good idea?? pic.twitter.com/sgAutNNA7z
— Professor B (@cynthiaboaz) September 20, 2018
For those of you that don't know, the Emmy-awarding winning TV hit adapted from Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel tells the story of a future in which women's rights have been taken away by a patriarchal, right-wing government.
So yes, a ''sexy'' version of those women are exactly what is needed for a Halloween costume.
The response online was obviously one of shock and disgust leading Yandy to release a statement defending the decision to advertise the costume.
They said, ''our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image. Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we’ve received, we are removing the costume from our site.”
Today: Slutty Handmaid’s Tale Costume. Tomorrow: Slutty Global Warming. pic.twitter.com/bLr7s1owOX
— Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 20, 2018
The costume was listed with a message urging the wearer to "be bold and speak your mind."
Retailed at $64.95, alongside lingerie-style Halloween costumes, some people did defend the costume as an ironic approach to female empowerment.
One said, ''I don’t get the pearl clutching over the sexy handmaid’s tale Halloween costume. I doubt it was the intention but I find it kind of subversive. Anyway let women wear what they want on Halloween and all days!''
Others were just not having any of it, with one tweeting,''I guess I don't find oppression and violence "sexy."
Following the controversy, Yandy said, “over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our ‘Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume’ is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression, rather than an expression of women’s empowerment.
What do you think about removing it – overreaction or eh, duh?