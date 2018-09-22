This Handmaid’s Tale Halloween costume is causing backlash

As October 31st looms, ideas for Halloween costumes are gathering momentum.

Yet what we weren't (but probably should've been) prepared for was a sexy version of The Handmaid's Tale.

Oh, the irony.

Hours after Yandy put the "Brave Red Maiden Costume" on sale yesterday, the overwhelmingly negative social media backlash poured in.

You guys, @yandy is selling a “sexy handmaiden” costume and I think I’m going to be sick. They didn’t have one person there to say this might not be a good idea?? pic.twitter.com/sgAutNNA7z — Professor B (@cynthiaboaz) September 20, 2018 For those of you that don't know, the Emmy-awarding winning TV hit adapted from Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel tells the story of a future in which women's rights have been taken away by a patriarchal, right-wing government. So yes, a ''sexy'' version of those women are exactly what is needed for a Halloween costume. The response online was obviously one of shock and disgust leading Yandy to release a statement defending the decision to advertise the costume. They said, ''our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image. Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we’ve received, we are removing the costume from our site.”

Today: Slutty Handmaid’s Tale Costume. Tomorrow: Slutty Global Warming. pic.twitter.com/bLr7s1owOX — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 20, 2018