Penneys now has magic beauty bags – and they’re cheap as chips

Magic makeup bags are definitely one of the best inventions to come out of the beauty industry this year.

It's a fairly nifty little contraption – a makeup bag that uses a drawstring to contain all of your makeup while also giving you the freedom to open the bag up wide and see all your bits.

There's nothing worse than scrabbling around the bottom of your makeup bag looking for your eyelash glue or pot of concealer, and these magic bags rectify that issue.

As always, Penneys is ahead of the curve and has hopped on the trend.

As pointed out by a particular former blogger gossip page, the bags can be purchased from wholesalers, but that process involves ordering the bags in from far-flung countries which take months to arrive, or, you can get them from overprices beauty boutiques.

To be frank, the Penneys version is much higher quality and equally as affordable.

The bags come in at a steal, for just €4.00.

Ideal for travelling or gals with a lot of makeup who like to see it all clearly and in the one place, the bags are dead handy.

They're the perfect stocking filler for the beauty junkie in your life, and we know it's ages until Christmas, but we advise snapping one up soon before they fly off the shelves.