Not long now: Brooke Vincent’s due date is just around the corner

Brooke Vincent is set to hear the pitter-patter of little feet very soon. The mum-to-be is expecting her first child and she doesn’t have long left until her due date.

The former Coronation Street star is expected to give birth next week, according to her co-star Sally Dynevor.

Brooke’s on-screen mum revealed her due date during an interview with The Sun.

The actress shared, “Helen [Flanagan] and Brooke are good. We had lunch together last week, which was very funny, we laughed a lot.

“Helen didn’t have her children with her and Brooke is off to have her baby, so she has her baby next weekend.”

Sally added, “It’s an exciting time for the girls. They’re lovely girls and we’re very close, so it’s lovely.”

Brooke is mere days away from meeting her baby and we couldn’t be more excited for her.

Her final scenes as Coronation Street’s Sophie Webster as set to air this week so a new chapter has certainly begun.

Brooke and her boyfriend Kean Bryan revealed they were expecting a baby together in April.

The parents-to-be were over the moon when Brooke found out she was pregnant, especially because the actress often worried that it would never happen for her.

She told OK! Magazine, “I’m beside myself with happiness I’ve been playing songs to the bump and sometimes I sit and cry about how much I love my baby!”

Let the countdown begin!