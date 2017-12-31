So, Netflix hinted that they may add Friends, but Twitter isn’t impressed

If there's one show we can quote in our sleep, it's Friends.

And yes, that may be because we were devoted fans during its ten-year run from 1994 to 2004, but it could also be due to the fact that the hugely popular show is rarely off our screens.

With re-runs aplenty on TV, it's perhaps no surprise that Netflix was met with a relatively subdued response when they hinted they were about about to add the series to their service.

Using the show's title template for their announcement, they tweeted: "The One with the Show Everyone's Been Asking Us to Add."

The One with the Show Everyone's Been Asking Us to Add. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 30, 2017

Unfortunately, it seems that those who have been doing the asking weren't actually online when the tweet appeared as the response was pretty damn lacklustre.

"I fricking LOVE Friends, BUT it is literally on UK TV every single day. There is absolutely no need for this monstrosity," wrote one.

"Friends is literally on several times a day every single day, nobody is missing it. The Office US however…." hinted another.

"It's on TV all day, every day. KEEP IT and give us every season of RuPaulsDragRace All Stars please," requested someone else.

Well, that went down well…