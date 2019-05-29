Nasty Gal launches gorge collection with activist/model Lucy Watson

We can all remember the good old days when Lucy Watson was the sassiest person in Made in Chelsea history, and we drooled over her gorgeous clothes and high-end but chic style.

Now a full-time influencer and animal rights activist, her fashion sense is as stunning as ever. Watson emanates eclectic taste and carefree, feminine clothing while travelling on her worldly adventures

Thankfully, Nasty Gal have also realised her talent for epitomising personal style, and have decided to collaborate with the British model for a 30-piece summer capsule edit.

International online retailer Nasty Gal made our day when they announced a curated summer collection featuring Lucy's favourites; vintage wash denims and fresh florals.

Watson is a long-time fan of the brand, and collaborated with them on the campaign and product direction, working closely with the buying team to edit the collection and self-style her favourite outfits.

The gorgeous range was inspired by the model's many travel experiences, and is offering cute ruffle tops in sweetheart shapes, linen playsuits, detailed sleeves, eye-catching skirts and pretty dresses alongside key summer staples.

The beautiful campaign was shot in Spanish Ibiza, and we are beyond ready to be obsessed with the entire range. The confidence, simplicity and lace-up corsetry detailing in the clothing is giving us life.

Embroidered mesh, frills and vintage details with a twist would be perfect for your summer suitcase…it's high time you showed off these looks on sunny beaches in exotic, faraway lands.

The collection won't break the bank either, with products ranging from €30 to €60 and available in UK sizes 4-24. Lucy's typical laid-back fashionista vibe is the essence of the campaign.

The businesswoman, TV personality and vegan author recently has also recently launched her first vegan restaurant, 'Tell Your Friends' plus a range of ready-made meals in supermarkets. Her 'Feed Me Vegan' cookbook has also become a runaway success.

It makes perfect sense that Lucy decided to work with a brand like Nasty Gal, which is rooted in old-school rock 'n' roll and plays around with rules rather than prescribing to them. Badass meets sunny femininity in this collection, don't miss out.

These pieces will make any gal feel special and confidence for the summer, check out the full range on Nasty Gal's website.