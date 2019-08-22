Molly-Mae Hague lands £500,000 clothing deal with PrettyLittleThing

Social media influencer and Love Island runner up Molly-Mae Hague has landed a huge £500,000 clothing deal with PrettyLittleThing.

The reality star came second on the show with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury, and has been handed the biggest paycheck of this years' cast of Islanders yet.

The Irish Mirror report that the 20-year-old has signed a deal with the retailer to become their latest brand ambassador.

The star is currently in Los Angeles, taking part in photoshoots apparently for the brand.

The influencer is said to have dined out with PrettyLittleThing boss Umar Kamani, and is following in the footsteps of some names like Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, by partnering with the brand.

A source told The Sun : "This is a huge deal not only for Molly-Mae, but PrettyLittleThing too. It’s one of their biggest collections to date."

"Molly-Mae had a huge following even before Love Island, so they were desperate to land her, whatever it cost."

Her boyfriend Tommy has clearly been pining for his girlfriend, showing his love for her to the world by commenting, "How can you be so perfect?" on her Instagram photos.

Fellow Islander Maura Higgins agreed, saying: "Exactly what @tommytntfury said". Molly-Mae looks set to rake in the most money in sponsorships so far, but Amber has already signed up for Dancing On Ice.

Feature image: Instagram/@mollymaehague