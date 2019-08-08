Love Island’s Maura Higgins on sexuality and X-rated family chats

It's fair to say that Maura Higgins has completed the best 'hot girl summer' possibly since records began.

The Longford beauty stormed into the Love Island villa, ignored the haters, expressed her views and positive attitudes to sex and nabbed Curtis Pritchard without a single f*ck to give.

We have to applaud the woman, she truly is Maura D. Higgins: Queen of Ireland.

We spoke to the legend herself at the latest Bellamianta event, which showcased stunning tinted self tan mouse, skin perfecting illuminating bronzing powder and flawless filter body makeup. The reality star has been a brand ambassador with the beauty brand for a while now, and it's fitting that it's her first event since exiting the villa.

Speaking about life since leaving the show, Maura gushes about her professional dancing beau, saying that they've barely spent any time apart. The chaotic life of newfound fame must be difficult to navigate, but she's making time for Curtis;

“I’ve not really got time to process anything, it’s just been so overwhelming and it’s just been hectic since getting out. Curtis and I have only spent one night apart, we’ve been with each other non-stop”.

The 28-year-old has landed a slot on This Morning, with her own segment involving Maura as an agony aunt. The Thursday show went down a storm, with UK viewers adoring her no nonsense approach to dating.

The star was asked about Curtis' recent interview where his bisexuality was mentioned for the first time;

“You can’t believe everything you read in the papers. I don’t read the papers, he doesn’t read the papers. We’re not going to start reading the papers now just because we’re in them. People’s opinions do not matter to us. We’re very very happy.”

Despite the fact that Maura has been with a woman, she denied claims of her own bisexuality;

“I wouldn’t, I’m 100% into guys. It was a drunken, crazy night. A bit of fun. It was a work friend.”

The grid girl's start in the Love Island villa wasn't easy, with Tommy eventually choosing Molly Mae Hague over Maura. The aftercare programme this year has escalated massively, and Maura said she was warned about the press;

"They told me at the beginning that there was a bit of hate for the way I went about things with Tommy. I don’t care what people think of me, I think everyone knows that by now. I wasn’t expecting the response I got.

“I’m so opinionated and I did expect to come out to a lot of hate. That’s the truth. I didn’t expect to last in there as long as I did. I thought I’d be out in the first three days. To get to the final, I just couldn’t believe it. And then coming out, the support has been amazing. I mean…Amy Schumer! I almost fell off my chair, that’s the truth. I still can’t believe it”.

Higgins was praised for her open and positive views on female sexuality in particular, and has become so infamous for her "fanny flutters" that even US comedian Amy Schumer professed her love. The incident with Tom Walker was what brought the entire UK's attention onto Maura, after she slammed his less than chivalrous behaviour. With the line; "Let's see if she's all mouth or not", Tom brought Storm Maura into the weather forecast and we LIVED for it.

“Just because a woman talks about sex, doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. I was never going to go into the hideaway and sleep with Tom. Making that horrible comment and assumption was out of order.”

She described her filter-free life growing up in Longford, where she could freely talk about sex with her family;

“I can talk to my mother about anything. I mean anything. I’d never be ashamed to talk about sex. When I’m talking about sex in the villa, I was so surprised with how people’s reactions were. They were so shocked, but it’s a natural thing. We all have sex. I had sex in my own house with the parents there. The way I was brought up was that you could talk about anything. I didn’t have to filter anything growing up, with my family. It’s normal to me”.

She had some strong words to say about former Islander Belle Hassan describing Maura as 'demanding' for always 'needing a cigarette'. The Longford native said Belle was "talking sh*t," and we had to laugh.

When asked if there is any truth to the make-up artist's comments, Maura said: "Absolutely not.

"They would of never ever, ever heard me looking for cigarettes. So what you do, if you want to go for a smoke, you stand at the front door, and when the gallery see you on the camera, they speak through and say 'off you go', so it's not like you're in the villa with everyone else going 'I want a cigarette!' You don't say that. You just go to the front door where nobody is, so they never would of seen me. That's absolute rubbish."

She also denied any claims of witnessing Anton and Molly-Mae's lack of communication in the villa.

The Scottish gym owner said himself and the influencer were never mates and didn't speak in the villa, and even unfollowed her on Instagram.

NEWS: Anton has revealed why he unfollowed Molly-Mae on Instagram: “When I was in the villa my management followed every islander. On the outside I noticed Molly-Mae on my newsfeed, so I unfollowed her. I have nothing against her, we just didn’t speak in the villa.”#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YNdw9GYrsz — Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) August 3, 2019

Maura says that everyone spoke in the villa, so we're calling his bullsh*t;

“I’m unsure, because he said that they didn’t speak in the villa. I never noticed it, everyone spoke in the villa. Him unfriending her, I don’t know what’s going on. I never saw any issue.”

Finally, we had to ask her about which Islander she'd unfollow, if she could; "Jordan. Absolutely Jordan" she said, without hesitation.

We're torn between Michael, Danny and Jordan as the biggest villains to unfollow, but we agree with her choice.

Bellamianta's new luxury tanning products can be bought on their website here.

Feature image: Instagram/@maurahiggins