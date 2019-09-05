Maura Higgins has reportedly replaced Amber on Dancing On Ice

Well, the awkwardness is about to hit a new high. According to reports, Love Island winner Amber Gill has secretly been replaced by Maura Higgins in the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2019.

Maura apparently won over ITV bosses, who were previously scouting Amber for the job. She was thought to be the frontrunner to take part, but now producers may have changed their minds.

A source told The Sun: "Dancing On Ice producers were always going to sign a Love Island star for next year’s series and they wanted a girl this time after having two guys in the past."

"It was looking hopeful for Amber but Maura pipped her to the post with her sense of humour and personality."

Wes Nelson made it to the final of the show last year, while Kem Cetinay competed in 2018, so it wouldn't be the first time that a former Islander skated in the show.

Since Maura has left the villa, the star has landed a role as an agony aunt on This Morning, and secured a huge fashion deal with Boohoo alongside India Reynolds.

Dancing On Ice producers reportedly met with a number of Love Islanders, including Amber, before deciding to focus on Maura after ITV viewers fell in love with her honesty.

Amber is doing well with her aunt's Newcastle salon, and can charge a huge amount for a sponsored Instagram post, so she's not exactly the loser here after winning the cash prize on the show.

The Geordie beautician hit back at claims that she wasn't doing any business deals since leaving the show, compared to Molly-Mae Hague's huge clothing deal with PrettyLittleThing.

"Sis, please don’t tell me you think I’m out here doing nothing," she wrote on Twitter to a fan. "I always do the most. Be patient!"

The news comes after numerous sources have claimed Greg O'Shea and Amber have secretly split after the distance between them became too difficult to manage.

Feature image: Instagram/@amberrosegill/@maurahiggins