Maura Higgins has apparently landed her own solo reality show

Looks like we'll be seeing plenty more of Maura on our screens pretty soon, thank Goddess.

Maura Higgins is set to land her own reality show after TV bosses were impressed by her attitude and personality on ITV's Love Island.

The fiesty nature of the 28-year-old former grid girl has meant that she's become a breakout star of the villa, but Curtis Pritchard won't be needed for her new show.

Curtis himself has been named as the receptionist for the next series of The Greatest Dancer on BBC, while Maura is joining ITV's list of big stars.

While the producers aren't offering any couples a spin-off show (we want more GREG) due to fears of the partners splitting up before filming finishes

Maura made a flying start on This Morning as an agony aunt, but plans to challenge the star with a number of activities are in the works.

The Sun reports that there are plans for Maura to tick off a number of items from a 'turning-30 bucket list', which will see her take on everything from bungee-jumping to pottery making.

She's the no-nonsense, straight talking Love Islander, armed with an array of quips and sound advice for her friends, and now @MauraHiggins is here to answer your questions on love and relationships! 08000 30 40 44 thismorning@itv.com This Morning app pic.twitter.com/M37N9HzFlp — This Morning (@thismorning) August 7, 2019

An inside source told The Sun that Maura is "great on screen so bosses want to create a platform where viewers can still get their fix."

Producers are "focusing on Maura" as "no-one really knows what the future holds" for her relationship with Curtis. Maura has "ratings-winner potential," and ITV are "ironing out details at the moment."

Maura's fanny flutters are getting her far in her career, it seems.

Feature image: Instagram/@maurahiggins