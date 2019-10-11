Make it happen: Renée Zellweger hints at 4th Bridget Jones movie

Bridget Jones is an icon to many of us. She made us feel better about sitting on the sofa in our pjs, with two empty bottles of wine at our side. She showed us that true love is there, it may just take some time to find it. And she also taught us to always wear your big bloomers, because you too might find a man like Daniel Clever swooning over you, well a girl can dream.

Bridget Jones’s Diary is our go-to movie when we’re feeling a little bit rubbish. We grab a cuppa, a tub of Ben and Jerry’s and usually seek out a bottle of wine halfway through the movie.

Us Bridget Jones fans have been treated to three glorious movies, Bridget Jones’s Baby being the most recent release (god bless, Patrick Dempsey) and it sounds like another movie could be in the works.

Yes, a fourth Bridget Jones movie, we can’t believe it either. What a time to be alive.

Renée Zelwegger has been busy promoting her new movie Judy, but the actress teased fans of Bridget Jones during an appearance on Australian talk show The Project.

The Judy star said she would love to play Bridget again.

When asked if she’d like to continue Bridget’s story, Renée said, “Oh, gosh, yeah, wouldn't that be fun?”

"It's really the best job, it really is. So much weirder than folks can imagine from the outside,” she added.

The creator of Bridget Jones, author Helen Fielding has already written a fourth book, Mad About The Boy, so this movie just has to happen, right?