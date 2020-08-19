Love Island’s Molly-Mae reveals baby plans with boyfriend Tommy

Molly-Mae Hague revealed in a juicy Instagram Q&A yesterday that it won’t be long before she decides to have a baby with boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

The 21-year-old decided to answer some of her followers’ questions yesterday evening while Tommy was at the gym. It wasn’t long before the question arose again, “How much longer will it be before you and Tommy have a baby?”

Molly-Mae replied, “Probably not ages! Like, I’ve always wanted to have a baby slightly younger anyway. So I’m not going to be super, super old, and I’m not going to be super super young.”

Molly-Mae went on to answer some more fan questions, including how she deals with body-shaming. Molly-Mae became subject to this while posting bikini snaps on a previous holiday this year. She responded, “Again, you just become used to it, which is disgusting really.”

“But I’m literally a size eight, so if I’m fat and lardy then you just can not pay any notice to it… And I’m quite good at that.”

The former Love Islander gave out her own relationship advice when asked if she ever feels insecure with Tommy, and questions if she’s good enough. Molly-Mae was confident in her response when she said, “No, I can safely say I’ve never felt this. If you are with someone who is making you feel like that, then they are not someone that you want to be with.”

“Never, ever, ever be with someone that doesn’t make you feel anything other than amazing and like you’re literally the only girl in the world”.

The Love Island couple turned 21 together in lockdown back in May of this year. Currently they’re holidaying on the beautiful island of Crete, with fellow Love Islander, Maura Higgins, Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe and hairdresser Jay Birmingham.