Love Island’s Michael Griffiths hated living with ‘filthy’ Tommy Fury

Love Island star Michael Griffiths has blasted his 2019 cast-mate Tommy Fury over his 'filthy' habits in the villa.

The 27-year-old firefighter has reflected on his summer in Spain and spoke about who was the most difficult to live with. Unsurprisingly, the Hellman's poster boy Tommy Fury's name came up…

"He’s so filthy. He doesn’t pick up his clothes," Michael said of Tommy. "He doesn’t know how to cook, he doesn’t know how to clean up after himself," he added in an interview with FUBAR Radio.

"I was like, 'Tommy, you need to start picking your clothes up because they stink.'" Michael laughed, revealing that he even dressed Tommy daily.

"All the outfits that he wore were my clothes. He came in with like three outfits and I was like, 'Tommy, you do realise you could be in here for up to eight weeks and you brought three outfits'."

Michael also opened up about his (semi) romance with Joanna Chimonides; "Well the sneaky kiss happened didn’t it so there’s obviously something there for that to happen."

"Both our schedules are just clashing at the minute so we haven’t really had time to sit down and speak," he continued.

"We’ve only really seen each other on events so it’s been very few and far between."

"We speak to each other and keep up with each other but it’s just like making sure that we’re dealing with the whole after Love Island lifestyle."

Feature image: Instagram/@mac_griffiths