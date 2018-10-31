Kaz Crossley is coming to Dublin to share her beauty secrets

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley is coming to Dublin.

She will meet fans at Inglot in Dundrum to celebrate the launch of their latest collection, All Covered.

The London makeup artist is coming to bless us mere mortals with her insider beauty tips.

And that’s not all…

The gorgeous reality TV star will be giving a live makeup demo using her favourite products from the new collection.

So when will she be here?

She will be at the Inglot in Dundrum Town Centre on Saturday, November 10th at 11:00am.

Make sure to get there early because the first 50 customers will get an exclusive Inglot gift – something probably involving free makeup.

Yassss. Are there any two words that sound sweeter together?

Come meet our fav Love Islander @kazcrossley in Inglot @DundrumTC on Sat November 10th @ 11am for an exclusive meet & greet and makeup demo – in celebration of the official launch of Inglot’s brand new ‘All Covered’ Collection Who’s coming? #InglotAllCovered #KazCrossley pic.twitter.com/8pq00dMFJV — Inglot Ireland / UK (@inglotireland) October 31, 2018

“I am so excited to be coming back to Ireland next week,” gushed the Love Island finalist.

“I love Dublin and to be able to come back to this beautiful city and launch Inglot’s – All Covered foundation and concealer is amazing.

“Come and visit me at Inglot's store in Dundrum on Saturday 10th of November from 11am for a selfie! I hope to see you there.”

And don’t worry about long lines on a dreary morning because the debut is going to be conducted Kaz-style.

There will be refreshments and a live DJ setting up party vibes in the Dundrum Inglot matching station.

Plus, the new foundation range is supposed to be amazing. Kaz said she is “in love” with it.

“It’s a high coverage yet lightweight foundation and literally makes your skin look flawless,” she raved.

So bring some friends and make a morning of it! We can’t wait to see what makeup tips she has in store.