Love Island’s Gabby Allen confirms she dumped boyfriend over DMs

Love Island 2017 star Gabby Allen has confirmed that she is no longer in a relationship with Raksu singer Myles Stephenson after she found him "messaging another girl" on Instagram.

The couple had been dating since September of last year, with Myles moving in with Gabby in November of 2018 according to The Sun.

After 11 months of dating, Gabby called time on their romance after their relationship break ended following Myles' infidelity.

The pair had been on a break but the situation came to a head this week after she found some shocking messages to other women on his phone.

"Gabby ­suspected Myles had been messaging a girl a while ago, but he told her that one of his mates had used his Instagram account," the insider claims.

"Then when they were meant to be having space apart, Gabby caught him red-handed. She immediately ended the relationship," they added.

"She is shocked that it happened, especially after everything she went through with Marcel. She has made her decision and doesn't want to be with someone she can't trust."

Gabby has since confirmed that the rumours are true to her 1.1 million Instagram followers

"The newspaper articles are true. I am no longer in a relationship. I hope you've all had a better week than me! If anyone else has anything they need to tell me, please do. x"

Myles has yet to comment on the scandal, both the Love Islander and Raksu singer have deleted all traces of each other on their Instagram accounts.

Gabby previously talked about marriage to The Sun with Myles "He’s amazing. He basically came to my house and never left. We can hear wedding bells. We talk about long-term stuff all the time."

