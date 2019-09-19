Amber Gill models Littlewoods Ireland’s latest Topshop edit

From poolside winner to campaign queen, TV star Amber Gill has teamed up with the iconic Littlewoods Ireland brand to model the latest Topshop edit since finding fame on Love Island.

Known for her fun and sassy personality, the 22-year-old shot to fame this summer after amassing over 2.8 million Instagram followers and winning the hearts and minds of viewers across the nation. In this shoot, Amber showcases her effortlessly glamorous style wearing the latest looks from Topshop, which is now stocked online at LittlewoodsIreland.ie

Making autumn’s biggest trends accessible for all, the edited Topshop collection offers an array of options that perfectly encapsulate the new season style. From printed dresses and high-shine leathers, to pastel outerwear pops and staple denim, Amber shows us how to look feminine and modern.

Amber said; “Each of these Topshop pieces is super strong in their own right, but I really enjoyed seeing them come together to create looks I wouldn’t have considered myself. The pink coat – definitely not something I’d have picked up – has got to be my favourite.”

Carly O’Brien, chief marketing officer at Shop Direct, which operates Littlewoods Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to stock Topshop and give our customers access to the brands they love, available with our flexible ways to pay. This partnership brings to life the Littlewoods Ireland ethos of ‘Own it’ perfectly and we’re confident our customers will find something they’ll love to own from the new edited collection.”